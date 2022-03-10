Ukrainian refugees are not getting asylum in UK!

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has taken a strong stand against Russian aggression in Ukraine. This has been seen in the reports of the international media. He is also at the forefront of providing humanitarian assistance, solidarity with the Ukrainian government, and disciplinary action against Russia. The six-point plan is designed to increase pressure on Putin. However, the absence of a subject in his plan is noticeable. That is the issue of shelter for displaced people from Ukraine.

Officials at the British Border Agency have made it clear to Ukrainians that they must first apply for a visa at the nearest British consulate in order to continue their journey to the UK.

In a letter to Patel, the French interior minister said the UK’s response to the displacement had shown a “lack of humanity”. About 800 Ukrainians are now in Calais, at least 150 of whom have been advised to go to the nearest British embassy before attempting to enter the UK.

Gerald Dermanin writes, “In this moment of crisis, for family reunification, it is essential to set up a consulate at the border to issue visas immediately.”

The Calais region in the north of France is a common place to gather in the hope of reaching the United Kingdom. Paris thinks there are very few opportunities for people to travel to the UK legally to claim asylum.

Enver Solomon, chief executive officer of the British Refugee Council. “It’s a terrible thing to happen in Calais,” he said. There has been an annoying lack of empathy. This has exposed the hostile environment of our shelter system.

‘A tiny number’

At least 2 million people have fled Ukraine, according to the UN refugee agency. Most of them are women, children and elderly people. About one million of them initially went to neighboring Poland. Two lakh people have gone to Moldova. Half a million people have registered their arrival in Germany as refugees. Although the actual number may be much higher, as there is no obligation to register upon arrival in the country. The European Union has granted three-year protection to Ukraine’s member states. This includes work permits and health insurance.

As of Monday, the United Kingdom had issued only about 50 visas for displaced Ukrainians.

James Cleverley, the UK’s European neighbor and minister for US affairs, told Sky News on Monday: You say that so far only a small number has come. Let me remind you that the process has just begun. The vast majority of people are still in Ukraine’s neighboring countries. That’s where we’re providing initial support. Because right now the problem is there. We want to help these people, whether they are in Bulgaria, Slovakia, Poland, where there are currently huge numbers, but we want to help them when they come to the UK. ‘

Conflict among those in power

Members of the UK’s ruling Conservative Party witnessed unrest within their own party on Monday. British Home Secretary Preeti Patel has spoken to the party’s tabloid The Sun after visiting the Ukrainian border. “I am just looking for legal alternatives to create a humanitarian path,” he said. In other words, anyone fleeing the conflict in Ukraine will have the right to come to this country without any relationship with the United Kingdom.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, however, appears to disagree with his home minister. On Monday, he said his government would not allow people to enter the UK without any verification or control.

“But what we’re going to do is have a system that’s very, very generous,” he said.

A spokesman for Johnson said in a briefing on Tuesday that Ukrainians could only move to the United Kingdom if they had close relatives or someone willing to sponsor them.

Tom Tugendhat is the Conservative Chair of the Select Committee on Foreign Affairs of the British Parliament.

The UK’s opposition Labor Party has criticized the British government’s failure to provide shelter to people displaced by Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

In a column published in The Mirror on Tuesday, Yvette Cooper, a Labor Party leader and shadow home minister, said: They still have no chance to join friends here. The bureaucracy of the Home Department is slowing down everything. The families I’ve heard of are tired and desperate. ‘ Source: DW