Unbearable abdominal pain due to irregular menstruation, yoga will solve the problem

Girls get nausea due to side effects of normal biological processes like menstruation.

Many people suffer from irregular menstrual problems when their hormonal balance is disturbed. In addition, some people start having unbearable abdominal pain during menstruation. Many people take medicine for unbearable abdominal pain. But taking this medicine for a long time also has an effect on the body. However, the simple solution to this problem is hidden in yoga.

Experts suggest certain yoga poses for irregular menstruation and abdominal pain. For example,

1. As soon as the muscles of the uterus start to ache during menstruation, rely on Balasan. This yoga also helps in relieving stomach ache as well as back, shoulder and neck pain.

2. Experts advise archery for irregular menstrual problems. It also helps to cure other stomach ailments.

3. Mental health is also affected during menstruation. Problems like insomnia, fatigue, headaches, anxiety are seen. If there is such a problem, yoga experts suggest dormant closed conjunction.

4. Many people start having problems with constipation and diarrhea during menstruation. However, the solution to such problems can be found in the hands of yoga. Closed concussions can eliminate the side effects of menstruation.