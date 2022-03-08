Uncertain Mbappe in Real match

PSG is a simple team without Killian Mbappe. That has been proved against Nich in the league match. Messi-Neymar could not fill the lack of Frenchman Killian Mbappe. Mauricio Pachettino’s team lost the match 1-0.

Messi-Neymar pair could not even attack in the face of the goal. Without Mbappe, how will the PSG Champions League emperors fight against Real Madrid at their home ground Santiago Bernabeu?

In the first leg, the team of Paris lost to Los Blancos with the goal of Killian. So before the second match the question arises. The 22-year-old Mbappe, who won the World Cup uncertainly against Real Madrid due to injury.

PSG coach Mauricio Pachettino hopes that the best star of the team will be able to play in the match on Wednesday night (March 10). He announced the squad, leaving Mbappe to cope with the pressure of playing in front of 80,000 spectators at the Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid, who have won a record 13 times in the Champions League, will leave the last 16. Carlo Ancelotti is under great pressure before that big challenge. Casimiro, the famous midfielder, will not be able to play because of the card complexity.

Left-back Farland Mendy also needs to be out of the card complex. Meanwhile, Real’s midfield midfielder Tony Cruz is in danger of injury. Ancelotti said of him, “The pressure in such a match cannot be taken without a 100 per cent fit player. Cruz won’t play even if he’s 95 percent fit. ‘