Unknown benefits of eating banana

In addition to losing weight and keeping the skin healthy, bananas can also protect the health of the rectum.

Everyone knows about the nutritional value of banana to maintain good health. It is very important in intestinal health. However, regular consumption of bananas has many other benefits for the body which are unknown to many.

Improving the skin

“A medium-sized banana contains 13 percent of the daily requirement of manganese,” said Lisa Richard, a US nutritionist and author of The Candida. That is enough for the size of food. ”

According to him, ‘taking manganese helps to improve the skin. Manganese is an important component of collagen formation that retains youth and helps eliminate skin damage and wrinkles caused by exposed radicals.

Rehabilitation of the rectum

John Fox, managing editor of The Unwinder, a New York-based nutrition consultant and wellness website, points to a 2016 nutrition study, saying “there’s something called ‘resistant starch’ in bananas.”

In general, starch seems negative to hear. So many people avoid it. But it does, he says, actually help in the production of ‘short chain fatty acids’.

This ‘short chain fatty acid’ is important for the health of the colon. So eating banana is beneficial for colon health.

Reduces muscle tension

“Bananas contain electrolytes that keep the body hydrated,” said John Fox.

Eating banana is beneficial for maintaining mineral balance in the body and reducing muscle tension.

Maintains salt balance

Celine Beachman, director of nutrition at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York, explains: “Potassium levels in bananas are critical to overall dietary health. Especially if you eat a lot of salt with other foods. ”

“Bananas are a good source of potassium, which acts as a nutrient needed to counteract the negative effects of sodium.”

He added, “Adding good amounts of potassium to the diet helps control heart health and blood pressure. This reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke. ”

Helps in weight control

According to Marie Ritz, a Colorado nutritionist in the United States, “Bananas have a reputation for being high in sugar and calories compared to other fruits. However, it has enough fiber and antioxidants to help you lose weight. ”

He thinks it is beneficial to eat banana as a light snack between two meals.