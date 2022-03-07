Upcoming changes in skin care

Harini Shivakumar, founder of Earth Rhythm, a beauty and personal care brand in India’s DTC, believes that the trend of skin care in 2022, “less is more”, will follow this trend and the tendency to use softer ingredients and less products in skin care routines. Will increase.

Although makeup and skin care have been at the same pace since before the coronavirus epidemic, interest in skin care has grown. If the skin is beautiful, the need to use extra makeup decreases.

Take care of yourself

Since the outbreak of the Kovid-19 epidemic, many people have cut their hair short due to lack of care. The same thing has happened with the skin.

The tendency to go to the parlor has decreased. Most people use everything from aloe vera gel at home to skin care at home. And using these is beneficial.

The use of homemade natural ingredients mask is good for the skin and does not cause any side effects.

Use as few products as possible

‘Skin minimalism’ or the use of products as low as possible on the skin has become quite a popular topic nowadays. Trying to get more benefits by using as few products as possible without using 10 different products to keep the skin looking good.

Using less products protects the skin layer and helps retain moisture.

Protection from blue light

There are various types of cosmetics available in the market that help protect our skin from blue light. SPF is one of them.

It is effective in protecting from the sun’s ultraviolet rays as well as the damage of blue light.

Blue light penetrates deep into the skin and takes away the natural radiance. As a result, wrinkles and age marks appear on the skin. So everyone needs to be aware.