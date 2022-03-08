US bans oil and gas imports from Russia

President Joe Biden has banned the import of oil, natural gas and coal from Russia into the United States. He made the announcement on Tuesday. News from BBC and CNN.

Announcing the ban, Biden said his country would have to pay the price for stopping imports. But lawmakers agree on such a move.

Biden said in a statement that “there is a price to be paid for freedom of speech. We also have to pay the price for this freedom. Leaders of both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party have understood this. They are clear that sanctions should be imposed.

Biden has called on the White House to impose sanctions on Russia over its imports of fuel. He also said that his country would provide কোটি 1 billion for Ukraine’s security cooperation.

“We will not support the war that Putin is fighting,” Biden said.

Meanwhile, natural gas prices in the United States are expected to rise as imports from Russia stop. According to the BBC, Biden may announce that oil prices have already begun to rise.

Western nations have been imposing sanctions on Russia since the invasion of Ukraine. In addition, the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom have taken steps to reduce their dependence on Russia for energy. The United Kingdom is on the verge of halting oil imports from Russia. And EU countries have taken steps to reduce Russia’s dependence on gas.

EU countries import 40 percent of their demand from Russia. The European Commission has said that the amount of gas imported from Russia will be reduced by two-thirds. If the EU and the UK cut off energy imports, Russia’s economy would suffer. Because, one of the driving forces of the Russian economy is the export of this fuel.