US Bans Oil, Gas And Coal Imports From Russia

The United States and the United Kingdom have banned the import of oil, gas and coal from Russia. The BBC reported this information in their report.

US President Joe Biden himself made the remarks on Tuesday. He described the move as a “push” by Putin’s leadership in Russia

He said: “We are estimating this number based on intelligence information and ‘open source’ reporting. However, he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat President Conte’s government.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry reported that a senior Russian military commander had been killed in a battle on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Russia has given Ukraine four conditions, including its inclusion in the constitution, to join NATO and the European Union in order to end the war. Once again, Moscow has declared a ceasefire, assuring Ukrainians that they can go wherever they want. Kiev, however, complained that civilians were not being evacuated because the attacks had not stopped. Ukraine and Russia are set to resume peace talks on Wednesday.

The Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers will hold talks in Turkey on Thursday. Ukraine’s president has announced he will not leave Kiev until the war is won.

Describing the situation as “worrying”, the Chinese president said in a virtual meeting with the French president and the German chancellor that all three countries should support the peace talks.