US boosts arms shipments to Ukraine

Democrats and Republicans, who were to vote on Wednesday to extend the federal budget to the tune of 1,500 billion dollars, included in this sum 13.6 billion dollars in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The United States continues its delicate operation to support Ukraine while trying to avoid an escalation with Russia. US and NATO arms deliveries to Ukraine already amount to 17,000 anti-tank missiles of all types and 2,000 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. The US Administration has also increased its intelligence cooperation with the Ukrainians. The United States now provides more accurate intelligence more quickly, notably allowing direct use on the battlefield by Ukrainian forces, and the real-time targeting of military objectives.

The Pentagon has announced that most of the $350 million in emergency military aid decided by Joe Biden on February 26 has been provided. But the Administration is being pressured by Congress to increase these arms shipments. The desperate plea to Congress on Saturday by Ukrainian President Zelensky, who continues to call for more assistance…

