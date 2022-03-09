World

US Congress wants to release 14 billion dollars for Ukraine

On this fourteenth day of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, shelling targeted the town of Vinnystia and a small town west of the capital, Malyn. The Russian army has announced a new truce for the evacuation of civilians.

A twelve-hour agreement was announced on Wednesday morning guaranteeing a ceasefire to allow the evacuation of civilians in Ukraine. On Tuesday, 5,000 people were able to get out of Sumy but the evacuation of Mariupol was interrupted by shelling. The Ukrainian authorities denounced an attack against the convoy of civilians.

Kyiv calls for a ceasefire in the area around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The reason: the power supply to the nuclear power plant and its safety equipment is completely cut off. The Ukrainian government is asking that repair units be able to come and restore the power supply, otherwise, after 48 hours, the cooling systems of the spent nuclear fuel storage facility will stop, ” making radioactive leaks imminent” according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

