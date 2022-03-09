US rejects Poland’s proposal for MiG-29 fighter jets

Washington (AP) – The US government has finally rejected a proposal by Poland to hand over MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine with a stopover at a US base in Germany.

The project could “lead to a significant Russian response that could increase the prospects of a military escalation with NATO ,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in Washington.

Therefore, one has no interest in having the fighter jets in US custody. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin thanked Poland for its willingness to look for ways to support Ukraine.

With every decision, you have to be careful not to increase the “potential for escalation,” Kirby said. Because that is neither good for NATO, the USA or Ukraine. The war must not become even more destructive – also with a view to the options that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin still has available.

Kirby also added, “We anticipate that the addition of aircraft to the Ukrainian inventory is unlikely to significantly change the effectiveness of the Ukrainian Air Force relative to Russian capabilities.” The profit from such a transfer is therefore “small”.