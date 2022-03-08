World

US sanctions on Russian oil

Kevin Robin 17 hours ago
We are imposing sanctions on all types of gas and oil imports from Russia,” Biden said at the White House on Tuesday.

“Russian oil or fuel will no longer be tolerated in US ports, and the embargo is another blow to Putin’s war machine,” he said.

He said that $1 billion would be provided for Ukraine's security on that day.
Biden also said that Russia’s economy had fallen into a “ditch” due to strict sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies. He said recent decisions on sanctions had been taken in consultation with allies.
On Tuesday (March 6th), the US President further said that in the decision taken today, we have to pay compensation in our own country as well. Putin’s war on gas has begun to hit American families. Gas prices in the United States have risen 65 cents since the Russian president began holding a military rally on the Ukrainian border. The stronger his steps, the greater our suffering.

Addressing the US oil and gas companies, Biden said the war and its effects could not be used as an excuse to raise prices in any way in the country. Because it will exploit American consumers, we will not tolerate it.

He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture, and that his confession had been obtained through torture. We are making it clear that we will not tolerate such a thing. Now is the time for us to fulfill our responsibilities.

