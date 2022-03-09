US warns of economic war: Russia

Russia is facing the worst crisis since the collapse of the former Soviet Union in 1991, Reuters reported. A series of Western sanctions over the Russian aggression in Ukraine has hit almost the entire financial and corporate system of the country.

Asked about US sanctions on Russia’s energy imports, Peskov said Russia was and would remain a reliable energy supplier.

Peskov said Moscow would now seriously consider a response to the US sanctions.

He said the announcement by the US president demanded in-depth analysis. If you ask me what Russia is going to do, the answer would be, ‘Russia will do what it needs to do to protect its interests.’

Russia is the world’s largest exporter of oil and natural gas. The country is facing a global embargo on attacks on Ukraine. The country’s energy export sector was also added to the list on Tuesday. Soon after, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree banning the export of certain goods and raw materials. In the next 48 hours, the Russian cabinet will decide on the list of products and which countries will be subject to the sanctions. The ban will remain in effect until the end of 2022.