Venezuela releases two US prisoners after talks over oil

The Venezuelan government has released two jailed Americans. The announcement comes days after officials in the administration of US President Joe Biden met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. News from the BBC.

A number of top officials met with President Nicolas Maduro last Saturday. The New York Times later reported that the United States had sought to have Venezuela sidelined in the wake of the Ukraine attack. US officials have visited Venezuela in search of alternative sources of fuel following the imposition of sanctions on Russia. A few days later, the Venezuelan government released two U.S. detainees on Tuesday, local time.

The United States is seeking refuge in other countries to meet oil demand after Russia banned oil exports. However, oil-rich Arab countries in the Persian Gulf region are reportedly reluctant to increase oil exports to the United States. According to a Reuters report, US officials have told Venezuela that the United States must give priority to oil supplies if it wants to lift sanctions on the country’s oil sector.