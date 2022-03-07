‘Vikings’ actress vocal against Russian ‘aggression’ in the motherland

Catherine Winick, an actress of Ukrainian descent, has spoken out against Russia’s military operation in Ukraine; The actress of the ‘Vikings’ series has been sharply criticizing Russia’s position in the ‘cold war’ between the two neighboring countries of Europe.

Russian forces launched an offensive in Ukraine on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced; Many casualties have been reported in the international media.

Katherine introduces herself as a proud Ukrainian; Who grew up in Canada. Although her ancestors emigrated from Ukraine to Canada a few decades ago, Katherine feels a deep love for the country.

“I am in favor of my motherland Ukraine,” he wrote in an Instagram post. He posted it in January this year, between Ukraine and Russia’s “Cold War.”

He also posted a photo of himself in Ukraine.

Katherine became known around the world for her role in the popular TV series ‘Vikings’; In the series, he played the role of Lagartha, the wife of Radgna Ludbrock.

He has also acted in several series, including ‘Big Sky’ and ‘Bonus’; Katherine has acted in a number of films, including ‘Choose’, ‘The Art of the Steel’, ‘Polar’ and ‘The Marksman’.