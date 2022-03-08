Virtual Zelensky’s emotional speech in the UK Parliament

Vladimir Zelensky, President of the war-torn country of Ukraine, delivered a virtually emotional speech in the UK Parliament as part of a referendum on defending his country. He spoke in support of the US Alliance, but said that maintaining some independence was important for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a moving speech in the lower house of the UK Parliament, the House of Commons.

He made the remarks on Tuesday (March 6th), virtually speaking out against Russian aggression and building public opinion in favor of Ukraine, according to US media Fox News.

“We want everyone’s help to continue this fight,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.

During the virtual speech, Zelensky called on the United Kingdom to declare Russia a terrorist state. He also called on the United Kingdom to impose sanctions on Moscow.

Zelensky’s speech was greeted with a standing ovation by British lawmakers.

The UK Parliament building is called Westminster Hall and the upper house of Parliament is called the House of Lords. However, the lower house has more influence in the national politics of the country.

Before Zelensky, four foreign leaders addressed the House of Commons lawmakers. They are: former US President Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Zelensky was ranked fifth on the list.

According to a Reuters report, arrangements have been made to record the speech of the President of Ukraine. Because if for some reason a British lawmaker fails to hear this speech on Tuesday, he should be able to hear it later.

Earlier, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told Britain-based Sky News: “We are all interested in listening to Zelensky because he is the current inspiration in Ukraine, he is young, open-minded and, above all, he thinks of himself as a European – something Putin never thinks of himself. ‘