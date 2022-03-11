Vivo’s blockbuster year in innovation and integration was 2021

Vivo has launched various series of state-of-the-art smartphone launches, improved customer service and entered new global markets. Sales of Vivo smartphones have increased. Vivo continues its manufacturing activities with the slogan ‘More Local More Global’. One after another, Vivo has introduced flagship and premium category smartphones to capture the reliance of customers for the latest technology.

With this, the year 2021 was a year of smartphone maker Vivo. The company has planned the new year with all the achievements of last year. We are organizing today with all the achievements of Vivo 2021.

Along with the diverse smartphone technology, Vivo has also diversified its price series. Vivo’s premium quality X series has come to the market with Jays Imaging technology. Vivo calls the V series the all-rounder series, which has attractive camera technology with midrange price. Again, the Y series has a variety of budget smartphones for young people.

Development and Research

In 2021, Vivo has done a lot of work in the field of development and research. As a result, they unveiled the imaging chip V1. This is Vivo’s first breakthrough in basic research in chip design. The Chip V1 will play a significant role in improving the quality of photography and videography.

Vivo, the world’s second fastest growing 5G smartphone brand , has made significant improvements to 5G smartphones. At the same time, the company has announced to increase the number of its 5G enabled smartphones in the market. In the first quarter of 2021, Vivo has been selected as the second fastest growing 5G smartphone brand in the world. Vivo delivered 19 million units of 5G smartphones this quarter, up 72 percent from the previous quarter. All in all, Vivo has established a strong position in the 5G smartphone market in 2021.

The Vivo-Jays partnership

brings together two of the world’s top technology companies, Vivo and Carl Jays, to ensure an amazing smartphone photography experience. Top optics and optoelectronics company Jays is currently working on Vivo’s premium handsets. Carl Joyce’s camera lens has already been added to the X70 Pro and X60 Pro 5G that have been launched in the country. Vivo and Jays are trying to overcome all the limitations of smartphone cameras by combining their own technologies.

Euro Partnership, ‘Two Beautiful Moments Campaign’

Vivo is a notable sponsor of the Euro Championship, one of the world football tournaments. Vivo launched a campaign called ‘Two Beautiful Moments’ at the 2021 Euro Games. So that the audience has participated in virtual and live. Hosted by Vivo during the tournament, people from all over the world were able to enjoy the game with their friends, family and relatives.

Innovation in 5G technology

Vivo is constantly working to bring more areas under the 5G network. As part of this, the company has brought more than 20 5G models to different countries of the world. This includes budget smartphones as well as flagships. Vivo has more than 3,000 patents on 5G technology. And Vivo is also listed in the top 6 companies in the Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP).

Partnership with National Geographic, Vision + Mobile Photo Awards

Vivo has partnered with National Geographic for the second time to create the world’s mobile image ecosystem and has jointly launched the Vision + Mobile Photo Awards. Internationally acclaimed photographers, such as Martin Parr and Xiao Kuan, inspire people from around the world.

According to technology experts, the year 2022 could be a successful year for Vivo if it can maintain this continuity of 2021.