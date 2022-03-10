Voting against Russia: ‘Pro-US’ stance shown in the United Nations, now Nepal government is engaged in clarifying

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka has now said that Nepal has always been in favor of world peace. He supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of smaller countries. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Nepal has supported the resolutions brought against it.

After voting against Russia in the United Nations in the Ukraine dispute, the Nepal government has now started clarifying that it has not taken any side. In the recent meetings of the United Nations General Assembly and later the United Nations Human Rights Council, Nepal supported the resolutions brought against Russia. This was seen as a sign that the Nepali Congress-led coalition government had now shifted to the American side.

Earlier, the Government of Nepal, bypassing all opposition, had passed an approval proposal related to taking $ 500 million in aid from American organization Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC). Nepal’s Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka has now said that Nepal has always been in favor of world peace. He supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of smaller countries. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Nepal has supported the resolutions brought against it. Observers have termed Khadka’s statement as significant.

, according to analysts, there is a lot of interference from both the US and China in Nepal.The Deuba government’s stand that came out this month sent a message that Nepal was now joining the American camp. There is strong opposition in a section of Nepalese public opinion regarding this.

Analysts have pointed out that the stand taken by Nepal this time is not only against China’s stand, but also different from India’s. India abstained from voting in the United Nations on both those occasions. This stand of the Deuba government has been strongly criticized by many leaders of Nepal.

