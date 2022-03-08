‘Wake up to the sound of bombs, no hope of survival’

Today is the 13th day of the Russia-Ukraine war. Thousands flee Ukraine over Russian aggression However, the students from different countries who went to study in Ukraine have suffered the most.

Vipin Yadav, an Indian student stranded in Ukraine, said they usually wake up to the sound of a clock. And now he wakes up to the sound of bombs, air strikes and gunfire. News from the BBC.

A report on Monday said Vipin and his foreign classmates were hiding in bunkers in the northern Ukrainian city of Sumi because of the fighting.

Vipin said he had not eaten for four or five days. He only survives on protein powder. When the situation was normal, he used to exercise according to the rules to maintain good health. At the time, this protein powder was also on his exercise-related diet. That eating habit is helping him survive the war.

Vipin said he and his classmates had run out of water. Now the only way to get water is to go outside the bunker and melt the snow.

Krishnanunni, another Indian medical student stranded in Sumi, told the BBC they were desperate to leave Ukraine. A team of stranded students boarded a rescue bus. But at the beginning of the journey a loud explosion was heard. They were then told to return to the shelter.