Walton starts exporting TVs and washing machines to Iraq

Walton, the domestic brand of Egol Electronics, is another step towards becoming a global brand. Besides exporting goods to various countries in Europe, Asia and Africa, they are also going to set foot in Iraq in the Middle East. Walton has already started exporting its own brand of television and washing machine to Iraq.

Abdul Salam Saddam Mohaisen, Iraq’s Head of Mission to Bangladesh, inaugurated the export of Walton brand TVs and washing machines to Iraq through a ceremony on February 26 at Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC headquarters in Chandra, Gazipur. Also present was Mohanad Al Daraji, Deputy Head of Mission in Iraq.

According to Walton, Nur Ishtar, a well-known company in the country, will act as Walton’s business partner in Iraq. They will be marketing Walton brand TVs and washing machines in the Iraqi market.

After inspecting Walton’s factory, Saddam Mohaisen said, “Walton has further boosted bilateral trade between the two countries by launching TV and washing machine exports to Iraq. We hope that the export of Walton products to the Iraqi market will increase further in the future.

Walton IBU branch president Edward Kim said Walton is moving forward with the goal of becoming a global brand. Following this, Walton started exporting TVs and washing machines with its own brand logo to Iraq. In the future, Walton plans to set up its own factory in Iraq, jointly with business partners.