War in Ukraine did the Westerners not keep their “promise” to deliver fighter planes?

THE VERIFICATION – President Zelensky accuses the West of betraying its first commitments to deliver fighters to Ukraine, while the Russian army continues its invasion.

THE QUESTION. In the war in Ukraine, the question of control of airspace is crucial. From the very first days, Russia worked to destroy Ukrainian airbases and defense systems. ” It’s no secret that our strongest demand is for fighter jets, assault jets and air defense systems ,” Dmytro Kouleba told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a talks at the border between Ukraine and Poland on March 5. Three days later, President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the Westerners’ unfulfilled “promises” to protect Ukraine from Russian attacks.

“ We have been hearing promises for thirteen days. Thirteen days that we are told that we will be helped in the sky, that there will be planes, that they will be delivered to us , ”said the charismatic warlord in a video posted on Telegram. ” But the responsibility for this also rests with those who have not been able to take…