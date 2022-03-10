World
War in Ukraine: during the fighting, diplomacy explores its own avenues
Since the beginning of the war, intense diplomatic activity has continued, while fighting rages on the ground.
It’s still a little early in the war to know what the outcome will be, but it seems that on the fourteenth day of the invasion a start of negotiations was opened, under an international umbrella but on the initiative of France. . Both Ukrainians and Russians have indirectly confirmed this. While declaring that the Ukrainians would fight “to the end”