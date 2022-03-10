War in Ukraine: “Londongrad”, fallen capital of billionaires close to the Kremlin

A sumptuous cream-colored villa, perfectly trimmed box trees, a midnight blue Tesla parked near a glazed outbuilding and a decoration contractor’s truck – that’s all we can guess from 16 Kensington Palace Gardens, the one of Roman Abramovich’s London addresses in the famous “Billionaires Alley”, behind Kensington Palace and a stone’s throw from the Russian Embassy. Passers-by are rare, signs remind that it is “prohibited to photograph” the alley. Does the Russian oligarch, reputedly close to Putin, still live there? “You don’t see many people there,” testified a neighbor at the very beginning of March.

The calm is deceptive in this ultra-chic district of West London, one of the most concentrated in the world in terms of the number of oligarchs. Abramovich formalized the sale of Chelsea football club on March 2, and according to the Times, for fear of quickly appearing on the British sanctions list, he also wants to sell this prestigious address, as well as a triplex in the Chelsea Waterfront tower, on the banks of the Thames. Property estimated at around 180 million pounds sterling (214 million euros). On Thursday morning, March 10, the Johnson government finally announced that Mr. Abramovich was joining the list of Russian personalities sanctioned by London, along with industrialist Oleg Deripaska, founder of Rusal, one of the very first aluminum producers in the world, and Igor Sechine, executive director of Rosneft.

