WAR IN UKRAINE: SERGEI LAVROV ARRIVED IN TURKEY TO MEET THE HEAD OF UKRAINIAN DIPLOMACY

On the fourteenth day of the invasion of Ukraine launched by Vladimir Putin, the Russian army keeps the pressure on the Ukrainian army. Since 8 a.m., a new truce for the evacuation of civilians has been in place. The United States decided on Tuesday to suspend imports of Russian oil and gas. Follow live all the information about the war in Ukraine.

“From today, the business card of every employee of the Russian Embassy will be decorated with a note in honor of the Ukrainian struggle, and when writing this street name, everyone should think to the atrocities of the Russian regime against the peaceful nation of Ukraine,” Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Simasius said in a statement.

Until now, the address of the Russian embassy was “Rue de Latvia”, very close, whose name remains unchanged. On the other hand, a small, hitherto unnamed lane leading directly to the embassy acquired the pro-Ukrainian name. Mr Simasius had announced the change last week and on Wednesday city workers installed two new street signs bearing the name in Lithuanian and Ukrainian.

These funds should allow Kiev to protect its electricity network, fight cyberattacks and equip itself with defensive weapons. The package also includes more than $2.6 billion in humanitarian aid and more than $1 billion to support refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Kosovo decided on Wednesday to exempt Ukrainian nationals from visa requirements, a new measure as a sign of solidarity with their country, of which more than two million inhabitants have already fled the invasion of Russian forces.

“We hope that the suspension of visa requirements for Ukrainian nationals will facilitate their entry or transit through the territory of the Republic of Kosovo,” Kosovo Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz said in a statement.