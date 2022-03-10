World

War in Ukraine: the fair for foreign fighters

Nearly 20,000 foreign volunteers are ready to fight alongside Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kouleba said on Sunday. They were already 16,000 the previous Thursday, President Zelensky had indicated. These rapidly increasing figures do not take into account the ongoing all-out recruitment of fighters to support the Ukrainians but also the Russians. Volunteers or mercenaries, opportunities are open across the world for anyone with combat experience. Specialized “security” companies began posting advertisements on their networks to attract potential candidates, sometimes posting salary ranges in the hundreds or thousands of dollars, depending on the recipients and the skills.

