War in Ukraine: the flow of refugees is accelerating, half of the inhabitants of Kyiv have fled

The figure is highly symbolic. According to the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, half of the population of the agglomeration of the Ukrainian capital fled in fifteen days to escape the bombardments of the Russian army. “Today, a little less than two million inhabitants are there”, against more than 3.5 before the war, he explained on television. He praised the courage of his constituents who chose to stay in Kyiv and who transformed the city into a “fortress”.

According to the UN count published on Thursday, the rate of arrival of refugees fleeing the fighting in Ukraine has accelerated slightly in the past twenty-four hours, more than 160,000 people having crossed the border. Bringing the total to more than 2.3 million people. The authorities and the UN expect the flow to intensify further, with the evacuation of certain urban centers.