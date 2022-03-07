World

War means madness, please stop: Pope Francis

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin 23 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Pope Francis of Vatican City has called on Russia to suspend military operations in Ukraine. He made the call in his weekly address at St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, local time. News Reuters

Pope Francis spoke in St. Peter’s Square yesterday. The pope spoke about the situation in Ukraine. He said rivers of blood and tears were flowing in Ukraine. It is not just a military operation but a war through which the seeds of death, destruction and misery have been sown.

The pope added: “The need for humanitarian assistance for the war-torn country continues to grow. War means madness. Please stop. ‘

According to a Reuters report, many of those who had gathered to hear the pope’s speech had flags of various colors, including the blue-and-yellow flag of Ukraine.

Pope Francis did not directly name Russia when condemning the invasion of Ukraine. However, he repeatedly called for peace between the two countries. Called for the establishment of humanitarian corridors and return to negotiations.

As of Thursday, more than a million Ukrainians had fled the country since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the UN refugee agency. The pope visited the Russian embassy in Italy shortly after the start of the campaign.

