Ways to protect the moisture of dry scalp

If the scalp is dry, it will itch. Dandruff will appear.

Everyone knows more or less the importance of moisture to keep the skin looking good. And accordingly use the necessary creams, moisturizers and other ingredients. However, many people may not have the right idea about the importance of maintaining moisture to keep the scalp good.

“If the scalp is dry, it can cause itching and other problems,” said William Gonitz, a trichologist (dermatologist and hair specialist) who founded Advanced Trichology in Arizona, USA. That’s why it’s important to keep the scalp moist. ”

How to understand dry scalp

“Dry scalp means rough skin on the scalp, which is one of the main causes of dandruff,” said Gonitz. This can lead to seborrheic dermatitis and cirrhosis. ”

Scalp can be dry for various reasons. Fungi and bacteria are one of the causes. There are also climate change, vitamin-D, ferritin and nutrient deficiencies, and the use of shampoo conditioners and chemical products that dry out the scalp.

Dry scalp or dry scalp is a term that can have many possible causes. Therefore, if this problem occurs, any trichologist or dermatologist or hair specialist can be consulted.

This indicates that you are suffering from dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis or cirrhosis.

It is important to keep in mind that the treatment for scalp dryness does not depend on the type or texture of the hair but on the type of product used.

For example, styling and use of chemical products can cause inflammation of the upper layer of the scalp. Which has a negative effect on the scalp. The scalp may become dry.

Also, the type of dryness of the scalp and the adverse effects of the cosmetics used in it vary from person to person. Therefore, expert advice should be taken.

Ways to get rid of dryness of the scalp

If you have a problem with dry scalp, try to improve the condition by providing adequate nutrition from the inside out before starting treatment, says Gonitz.

Vitamin D-3 can reduce scalp dryness by up to 60 percent. This eliminates dandruff, cirrhosis and other scalp problems.

Increasing the amount of vitamin D in the food list is beneficial to eat foods like fish, eggs, herbal nutrients like mushrooms etc.

Ferritin on the other hand stores iron in the body. Foods such as oysters, lentils, white peas, dark chocolate, etc. help to fill the iron deficiency in the body.

According to Ganitz, “In addition to proper diet, taking regular baths, shampooing the scalp twice a week with pure coconut oil or castor oil is beneficial.

Good results are obtained by warming the oil yolk and massaging it directly on the scalp and giving it enough time to absorb it.

“Coconut and castor oil have unique properties that reduce inflammation and fight germs. In addition to protecting the scalp from moisture, it also provides nutrition. Strengthens the essential ‘fats’ of the scalp which ultimately create a layer of moisture. ” Said Gonitz.

These treatments not only keep the scalp looking good but also help keep the hair looking good.

“When the scalp is healthy, the sebum is under control and the hair grows. Protects hair follicles from external penetrating material. Reduces inflammation. The hair grows naturally, is shiny and in good health, said Gonitz.