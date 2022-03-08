We are attacked today, you will be attacked tomorrow: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Western nations that Ukraine will not stop fighting and that the blow to its independence will affect the whole world. Everyone thinks we’re too far away from the United States or Canada. No, we are in the same area of ​​freedom. -BBC, CNN

“When our rights and freedoms are being taken away, your responsibility is to protect us,” he said. Because, today we are affected, tomorrow you will also be affected. Because the more these animals get to eat, the more they will want to eat. This information was given in the report of CNN on Tuesday (March 08). “We can’t just let Russia be active in Ukraine’s airspace because they are bombing us, throwing shells, sending missiles, helicopters and fighter jets and much more,” he said. We can’t control our airspace.

“I believe that US President Joe Biden can do a lot more to stop the war, I’m sure he can, and I want to believe that he is capable of doing that,” he said. The United States and NATO have already stated that Ukraine’s airspace will not be declared a “no-fly zone”. They warned that such an initiative could lead to war in Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin also said on Saturday that declaring Ukraine’s airspace a “no-fly zone” meant joining the war directly.

The White House said in a statement that Biden was committed to keeping US troops out of the conflict. In response, Zelensky said, “Russian missiles are hitting civilian structures, including Ukrainian universities and pediatric clinics.” If a missile flies over the head, I think there is no other way but to shoot it down. Because you have to save lives. At the same time, he warned that the war would affect the whole world.

In an interview with ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, Zelensky reiterated the need to re-secure Ukraine’s airspace. He has previously called on the United States and NATO to help, but to no avail.