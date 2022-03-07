We are not slaves of the West: Imran Khan

Western envoys stationed in Islamabad issued a statement last week. The joint statement called on Pakistan to condemn Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine. In response, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan criticized them on Sunday, saying “what do they think, we are their slaves.” News Reuters.

On March 1, Islamabad’s 22 diplomatic missions, including the European Union (EU) member states, issued a joint statement. The statement called on Western diplomats to support a resolution condemning Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine at a special session of the UN General Assembly.

Reuters reports that Western diplomats have rarely made such a joint statement.

Imran Khan said at a political rally on Sunday, ‘What do you think of us? We will do whatever your servant tells you to do. ‘

Although the UN General Assembly passed a resolution condemning the majority member states, Pakistan, a historian of the West, has historically abstained.

Imran also said that India had abstained from voting on the proposal. “I would like to ask the EU envoys if you can make such a statement in India as well,” he said.

The Pakistani prime minister also said that European countries did not condemn what India was doing in the Indian-controlled Kashmir Valley. “While Pakistan has suffered as a result of its support for the Western alliance NATO in Afghanistan, we have had to be criticized instead of being grateful,” Imran said. Amid fears that Russia would invade Ukraine, Imran and his government visited Moscow in late February.