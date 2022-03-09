We asked the expert what will happen in Chernobyl?

There is no heat production in Chernobyl that would trigger uncontrollable processes, but we cannot sit back because the war in the vicinity could hold surprises, says a Greenpeace expert.

There is a significant risk of incompetent soldiers interfering in the safe operation of nuclear power plants, and it is even incomprehensible that Russian invasion units have brought an inactive, inactive power plant, Chernobyl, under their control, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“The biggest problem with this military operation is that neither the Ukrainian energy authorities nor the IAEA have the right information, so it is not possible to make an accurate assessment of the situation at the moment ,” says András Perger, an expert at Greenpeace.