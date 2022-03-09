We can leave NATO when peace comes

Persson, Reinfeldt and Löfven have together held the post of Prime Minister for more than 20 years and steadily reduced the defense budget so that we only have one week’s defense left.

At the same time, we have seen Putin bomb Grozny in Chechnya, killing thousands. We have seen him take parts of Georgia, eastern Ukraine and Crimea, as well as bombing cities in Syria with lots of civilian victims. Now he is invading the whole of Ukraine.

Did you not see Putin coming or did you not listen to your ÖB? Now we stand here without enough weapons, without enough military and a whining about NATO membership that makes us a mouthful for Putin. Sweden is actually worth defending. Apply for NATO membership. When world peace comes, we can go out. Borrow SEK 2,000 billion and procure enough weapons, fighter jets and trained military NOW.