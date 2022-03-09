We will fight in the forest, on the field, on the beach, on the road: Zelensky

“We will fight in the forest, on the field, on the beach, on the road,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky made the remarks in an unprecedented speech in the lower house of the UK Parliament, the House of Commons, on Tuesday. He quoted Winston Churchill, the British Prime Minister during World War II.

Zelensky made a record with a speech in the House of Commons. This is the first time a foreign leader has addressed the House of Commons.

Zelensky addressed the House of Commons via video link from Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. British lawmakers stood up and paid tribute to Zelensky.

In his speech, Zelensky said that Ukraine would continue to fight against Russian aggression, not give up.

“We will not give up,” he said. We will not lose. No matter what the cost, we will continue to fight for our country. ‘

Zelensky said Ukraine would fight to the end.

Zelensky again called for the establishment of a “no-fly zone” in his country. At the same time, he called on the West to impose more sanctions on Russia.

Zelensky welcomed the already-imposed sanctions against Russia. However, he said the ban was not enough. Besides, no-fly zone needs to be established in Ukraine.

Russia has already surpassed all other countries in the world in terms of international sanctions. Following the attack on Ukraine, various countries, including the Western world, have been imposing sanctions on Moscow one after another. In the last 14 days, about 3,000 sanctions have been imposed on Russia.