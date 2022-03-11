Western sanctions hurt them: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Moscow has continued to export oil and gas. He made the remarks at a televised Russian government meeting on the effectiveness of sanctions imposed by the West. “We respect all our obligations in the supply of fuel,” Putin said. Even with the gas supply agreement with Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that world food prices will rise due to Western sanctions. He added that Western sanctions have begun to hurt the United States and Europe. The price of the product is rising in their market. It’s not our fault. It is the result of their miscalculation.

Putin warned that Western sanctions on Moscow could push up global food prices, saying Russia is one of the world’s leading producers of fertilizers, essential to the global supply chain.

Putin says his government could seize the assets of foreign companies withdrawn from Russia. He told Russian citizens that in the face of Western sanctions, “there is nothing we can do about it.”

Putin also slammed Washington’s efforts to sign agreements with Western rivals Iran and Venezuela to exclude Russian oil, saying “they are already trying at any cost to reach an agreement with the countries against which they have illegally imposed sanctions.” They are ready to make peace with Iran and sign all the documents immediately. They also went to Venezuela for talks. ‘