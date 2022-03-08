What British leaders said to Zelensky in Parliament

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the British Parliament House of Commons. UK leaders spoke after his speech via live video link. They have pledged to stand by Zelensky and Ukraine. The news was published by BBC.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Ordinary Ukrainians are inspiring millions with their courage. He added that the United Kingdom and its allies would provide military weapons to Ukraine. It is determined to impose sanctions on Russia and increase pressure on it.

Boris Johnson said the United Kingdom would take every possible step until Putin failed in that fight and Ukraine was liberated once again.

“We are all inspired by the courage, determination and leadership of President Jelensky,” said Sir Carey Starmer, Leader of the Opposition in the United Kingdom. He reminded us that freedom and democracy are invaluable. ”

“The UK government stands by the people of Ukraine and condemns Russia,” said Ian Blackford. Peace, justice and sovereignty must return to Ukraine.