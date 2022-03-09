‘What is Shakib’s job?’
Shakib Al Hasan’s visit to South Africa is still a watershed. Before boarding a flight to Dubai on Sunday, Shakib said he was not interested in visiting South Africa.
Reacting to his stern response yesterday, BCB president Nazmul Hasan said, “If this continues, they will be forced to make a decision that the cricketers will not like.”
Today, BCB director and national team team director Khaled Mahmud also gave a similar response, ‘Since Shakib is not playing in IPL, what is Shakib’s job? If I got a team, I could play in IPL! ‘
Before boarding the flight to Dubai, Shakib said that he was not in the mental and physical condition to play international cricket at the moment. He added, “… it may be that we can play the Test series without playing ODIs.”
Khaled Mahmood seems a little annoyed by Shakib’s expression of such desire, ‘We have asked, since you are not playing in IPL, will you play Test or not. She said yes. They are contract players. Salary players. Not that there is a new player who is not in the contract. We can request players outside the contract. But he is in our contract. He is our staff. There is nothing to request here. Papon Bhai (Nazmul Hasan) went to say that it is also good. He can order you to play because you are under contract. ‘
Mahmud still hopes that Shakib will eventually go to South Africa.
Earlier, Mahmudullah announced his retirement from Test cricket in a hurry during his tour of Zimbabwe last year. Tamim Iqbal has not been playing T20 for a long time. Annoyed by the behavior of senior cricketers, Mahmood is now in favor of finding an alternative. “Now is the right time. It can’t happen again and again that I didn’t want to play, I wanted to play. Not only Shakib, they all have to think of playing without.
The former national team captain said bluntly, “Now it’s time for a full stop. It’s been a long time. He can’t say I will play now, I will not play now. If you take a break, take a full break. Papon Bhai may also want to say this. Maybe he said a little softer, I said louder. They are products of BCB. They are for BCB. The BCB has spent a lot behind them.
Khaled Mahmud did not end his message to the senior players, ‘Bangladesh team will not sit for anyone. You have to give up thinking like this. For a while Bangladesh will have to play without them. After two or three years, maybe none of them will play. That is why cricket in Bangladesh will not stop. New guys are coming up, doing well, we’ll build them, that’s normal. We are now teaming without Shakib. It’s a big opportunity for the boy who will get the opportunity in his place. ‘