Shakib Al Hasan’s visit to South Africa is still a watershed. Before boarding a flight to Dubai on Sunday, Shakib said he was not interested in visiting South Africa.

Reacting to his stern response yesterday, BCB president Nazmul Hasan said, “If this continues, they will be forced to make a decision that the cricketers will not like.”

Today, BCB director and national team team director Khaled Mahmud also gave a similar response, ‘Since Shakib is not playing in IPL, what is Shakib’s job? If I got a team, I could play in IPL! ‘

Before boarding the flight to Dubai, Shakib said that he was not in the mental and physical condition to play international cricket at the moment. He added, “… it may be that we can play the Test series without playing ODIs.”