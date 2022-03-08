World

What is the secret of ‘Z’ sign?

The presence of Russian tanks and military vehicles in Ukraine has become very common since the beginning of the Russian military operation. These tanks and military vehicles are pounding many Ukrainian cities, including areas near the capital Kiev.

However, all of these military vehicles have the letter ‘Z’ written on the outside.
What exactly is this mysterious letter or symbol used on military vehicles or what is meant by it? These questions have created curiosity. Not only Russian military vehicles, but also pro-Moscow clothing in Ukraine has this ‘Z’ mark.

This shocking information came from various video footage and pictures obtained from the battlefield of Ukraine. And the mysterious ‘Z’ sign has spread curiosity in the western media. The question is, what does this mean?

Basically, on the battlefield, which way to go, the tank that is facing you, your country or the enemy’s side, you have to hit any kind of sign, these kinds of signals are always effective in war. Source: The Guardian, Sky News.

