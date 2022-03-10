What the German-French president told Putin at the virtual meeting

German Chancellor Olaf Schulz and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to Putin in a video call on Thursday.

At the virtual meeting, Macron and Schultz called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

Reuters quoted German government officials as saying that Putin had been asked by Olaf Schulz and Emanuel Macron to call on Russia and Ukraine to end the war through talks.

They have requested the Russian president to keep in touch with them. Putin agreed to the request.

The port city of Mariupol has been hit hardest by the war between Russia and Ukraine. World leaders are trying to reach a ceasefire in the city.

According to the Red Cross, Mariupol’s condition is deteriorating day by day. The food is running out. The water is running out. People have to be taken out of this city quickly.

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to evacuate civilians from Mariupol But Russia is not interested in signing a ceasefire in the city.