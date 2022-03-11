What to do to control blood pressure

The key to controlling blood pressure is to reduce the factors that cause blood pressure to rise from daily life.

Julia Walker, a certified nurse at Paloma Health in the United States, says in a report on the Eat This website: The heart produces this pressure, but blood pressure also depends on how healthy or narrow the blood vessels are. And the health of the organs that are receiving the blood also affects the blood pressure. So the best way to understand how healthy your body parts are is to check if your blood pressure is normal. ”

He added, “There are two measures to be taken to measure blood pressure. Systolic blood pressure is the pressure that is created when the heart ‘pumps’ blood. Another measure is ‘diastolic blood pressure’, which is a measure of the pressure of the blood falling on the walls of the blood vessels to flow. If the systolic blood pressure is between 90-120, it is normal, and if the diastolic blood pressure is between 60-70. ”

Causes of high blood pressure

“There are a number of reasons why blood pressure rises,” Walker said. Rising blood pressure for a while is not something to be afraid of. This blood pressure is raised to provide extra energy if needed. However, if the blood pressure is higher than normal for a long time, the problem. Because it damages the blood vessels, it also damages other organs. Excessive stress, laziness, hereditary factors, chronic diseases, excessive smoking and alcohol consumption, obesity, high cholesterol, fat, high sodium, etc. are the main causes of high blood pressure. ”

Blood pressure control

“The key to controlling blood pressure is to reduce the amount of blood pressure that causes it to rise from daily life,” said Walker.

He added: “Some of these issues are beyond human control. Such as age, genetic problems. However, it is possible to control blood pressure through healthy eating habits, adequate sleep and exercise, and by controlling stress. ”

Beware of caffeine

“People who don’t have high blood pressure also drink coffee, which lowers their blood pressure for a while,” Walker said. Experts point out that coffee increases adrenaline secretion and prevents blood vessels from dilating. People who drink coffee every day tend to have a slightly higher blood pressure than those who drink occasionally. You can measure your blood pressure before and after drinking coffee to see if your blood pressure is rising or not. The pressure should be measured half an hour to two hours after drinking coffee. ”

Stress

If you are under constant stress, your blood pressure will increase. Cortisol is a hormone secreted by the adrenal glands, which reduces the elasticity of blood vessels. The busyness of the day should be reduced, the mental state should be taken care of. Only then will cortisol decrease and blood pressure will be under control. ”

Exercise

“Exercise not only strengthens muscles, it’s important for every part of the body,” Walker said. The heart benefits the most. This is because the heart ‘pumps’ more blood during physical exercise, so that the heart has to work less. If the heart is relaxed, the pressure on the blood vessels will also decrease. And there are other benefits to exercise. ”