What Ukraine said about the casualties in the Russian attack

Ukraine’s armed forces released the latest update on the Russian attack just before 8 a.m. local time on Tuesday. It said enemy forces continued shelling various cities in Ukraine at night and in the morning.

As a result, civilian casualties continue. However, it is claimed that the pace of advance of Russian forces has slowed down significantly.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) says a fire has been extinguished at an oil depot in Zhiotim, west of Kharkiv.

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a restaurant in the eastern city of Sumi, destroying some residential buildings and setting one on fire. One woman was injured and nine others, including two children, were killed.

The fire spread to several residential areas in Miyakov. Four civilians were killed there. Five people have been rescued from the rubble. They were later taken to hospital. At least four people have been reported killed in Kharkiv.

SES reports that a child has been killed in the town of Sumi. Earlier, local military officials said children were being bombed in the town of Sumi on Monday.

Dmitry Zhivitsky, head of the Sumi military zone, posted a video on Facebook saying Russian warplanes had attacked the city at 11pm local time.

He added that children were among the dead. At least 10 people were killed. However, the veracity of his claim could not be verified.

Meanwhile, UN relief chief Martin Griffiths has called on Ukraine and Russia to ensure the safe passage of civilians seeking refuge in the conflict zone. He also requested that humanitarian aid be delivered to the affected areas.

The United Nations and its allies have provided food to millions of people. However, the security situation in Ukraine has made it difficult to reach certain areas.

Source: BBC.