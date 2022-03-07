What will Ukraine do if Zelensky is killed? That’s what the United States says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Ukraine to surrender. He also warned that Russian military operations in the former Soviet Union would continue until Russia’s goals were met. Meanwhile, on Sunday night, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken claimed that the Ukrainians had plans to ensure the continuity of the government. He says even if Russia kills President Volodymyr Zelensky, there are plans for the Ukrainians.

Journalist Margaret Brennan asked Blinken about this. The US Secretary of State made the remarks in response to a question on his foreign policy program ‘Face the Nation’. The US media CNN and the British media Daily Mail reported this in their reports. Anthony Blinken added that he had met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kulebar.

The U.S. Secretary of State said, ‘The Ukrainians have plans to maintain the continuity of the government; That is one way or another. “The country’s leaders are the epitome of a truly courageous Ukrainian people,” Blinken said.

Russia, the world’s second-largest superpower, is conducting military operations in Ukraine. On the morning of February 24, Russian forces launched an operation in the country of the former Soviet Union. Monday (yesterday) was the twelfth day of the expedition. Russian troops have already taken control of several Ukrainian cities. Russia claims that Ukraine’s military operation does not mean war. Putin says he is pursuing a campaign to liberate Ukraine from Nazism, disarm the country and prevent Ukraine from joining the NATO alliance.