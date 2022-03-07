When is Prithviraj coming, said Akshay himself

Corona has changed a lot in the world of entertainment. The release date of one picture after another delays. The list includes Akshay Kumar’s big budget film ‘Prithviraj’.

Production company Yashraj Films did not want to release this big budget film on OTT platform. The decision of the producer and the protagonist will be released only after the movie. Finally, Akshay Kumar announced the release date of ‘Prithviraj’.

Earlier, it was supposed to be released on January 21, 2022. But then a new wave of corona started in India. As soon as the third wave of Corona hit, the local government closed its doors in several states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana. On the other hand, the halls in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu are running with 50 percent visitors. In such a situation, the people concerned decided to postpone the release thinking that it would be a risk to release a big budget Bollywood movie. Finally, Yashraj Films has finalized the release date of ‘Prithviraj’ as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations.

In the teaser of the movie, Akshay gave a glimpse of the personality of Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan in Daputa. At the same time, there is a hint of a love story of a king stepping on the battlefield from the kingdom. Apart from Akshay and Manushi Chilla, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood have also played important roles in the movie. There are also Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manab Bij and Lalit Tiwari.

After the release of the poster on social media, there was a lot of response. Fans say that Akshay has adapted well to the role of Prithviraj Chauhan. And the former beauty queen Manish Chillar has played the role of the emperor’s wife Sanyukta. Akshay Kumar didn’t have to work hard to act in this movie. Prithviraj also studied Chauhan’s character. He said in an interview, “I surprised as much as I know”.

The shooting of ‘Prithviraj’ started in 2019. At that time, everyone assumed that this film was going to be a special addition to Akshay Kumar’s career. But due to the Corona epidemic, the work of the film stopped in the middle. It starts again later.