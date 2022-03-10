When Matteo Salvini, figure of the Italian far right, tries to forget his admiration for Vladimir Putin

But how could he embark on such a senseless initiative? Tuesday afternoon, March 8, Matteo Salvini, president of the League (Italian extreme right), arrived in front of the small Polish station of Przemysl, about fifteen kilometers from the Ukrainian border, flanked by a small group of representatives of humanitarian organizations. On the spot, he met the mayor of the city, Wojciech Bakun (nationalist right), who, in less than two minutes, inflicted on him a memorable session of public humiliation.