White House to Russian President Putin: Dictator

White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki evaluated the agenda at the daily press conference at the White House and answered journalists’ questions.

Stating that the officials of the US Department of Defense are negotiating with Ukraine and NATO allies about fighter jet support, Psaki said that for the delivery of Poland’s MiG-29 warplanes to Ukraine, the US should send these planes to the Ramstein airbase in Germany and send these planes to the US. He evaluated the statement that he was ready to give his order.

“The departure of a plane from a NATO base and the presence of American soldiers in an airspace attacked by Russia is a concern for both the United States and NATO. That’s why we have logistical concerns. We are looking for an answer to the question of how we can deliver planes to Ukraine without escalating tensions,” Psaki said. said.