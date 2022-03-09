Who gives leave to Shakib

If you list the most talked about topics in Bangladesh cricket, ‘Shakib Al Hasan’s holiday’ will inevitably be at the top. In the last few years, it has become a custom that Shakib will seek leave from this series for several days in a row. There will be a lot of discussion and criticism about that.

It would not be a surprise if the end of this episode is like that. Although BCB president Nazmul Hasan has hinted that tomorrow will be tough, the past does not indicate the possibility of anything new. On the contrary, the reason given by Shakib for not going to South Africa this time is more logical than all the previous times. If a player says he is not in a good mental and physical condition to play, how can the BCB force him on the field? Shakib will no longer have the responsibility to play well!

Before leaving for Dubai the night before, Shakib said at the airport that he did not think it would be right for him to visit South Africa, given his current physical and mental condition. He can’t afford it. He didn’t enjoy the Afghanistan series, but he thought he was just a ‘passenger’ in the team!

Before the IPL auction, Shakib had told the BCB not to tour South Africa. But if no party took him in the auction, the situation changed. After a mild objection at first, Shakib told BCB president Nazmul Hasan that he would visit South Africa at last. That’s why the team announced him.

But now Shakib thinks that if he does not play the ODI series in South Africa, he will get a chance to recover mentally by overcoming fatigue. Then you will be able to play the test series properly. Shakib also said that even though he is not in the best position, being a teammate seems like cheating with his teammates. He also spoke to Jalal Yunus, the head of the BCB’s cricket management division, about his mental state. Jalal Yunus gave Shakib time to think. When Shakib returns from Dubai, a decision is to be made in this regard.

The BCB president, however, questioned the reason given by Shakib at a press conference held at his residence yesterday. He said, ‘How could he play IPL if he was mentally disturbed? If I had taken him to IPL, he would have said I am mentally disturbed? ‘

But the BCB’s job as the governing body of cricket in the country is not to criticize or question the cricketers. Even if there is a question, the BCB should not leave it in the air like this and find out the real reason why Shakib does not want to go to South Africa. Is Shakib really tired physically or mentally, or is there some other reason? Shakib will not go to South Africa at this time to advertise the product? Is he likely to play in the IPL as a replacement? Or something, the open explanation of which can be sensitive for Bangladesh cricket!

Sometimes due to family reasons, sometimes Shakib has taken leave from the national team to play in foreign leagues. BCB could have been tougher if they wanted to.

Apart from that, there is a similarity between the words of Shakib and the words of the BCB president.

Shakib, of course, said that this time, maybe the reason was IPL then. However, it may be that he did not take the mental preparation for the South Africa series because he was thinking of IPL. The interest in the Afghanistan series may not have awakened in the mind. Even after the announcement of the team in the end, it seems to him – no, it is not possible to go with the team. If the reason given by Shakib is correct, will it be of much benefit to take him to South Africa?

And if the BCB really thinks that Shakib is not right, then let’s find out the real reason. Because Shakib doesn’t want leave, BCB gives him leave in the end!