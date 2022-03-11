WHO recommends disinfection of labs in Ukraine

According to Reuters, Ukraine, like many other countries, is conducting research in laboratories to reduce the risk of all deadly diseases that can spread between humans and animals. Several labs in the country are also experimenting with Covid-19.

The United States, the European Union, and the WHO assist in the operation of these laboratories.

In response to a Reuters question, the WHO said in an email that it had been working with Ukrainian laboratories long before Russia’s military operation.

They are also working on security strategies to help prevent the risk of ‘sudden or intentional transmission’.

The WHO did not even respond to a Reuters question on whether their advice had been implemented.

Reuters was contacted by Reuters for comment, but Ukrainian officials in Kiev and their embassy in Washington did not respond.

However, Kiev and Washington have always denied Russia’s claim.

Reuters could not confirm his claim from neutral sources.

The WHO statement, however, did not comment on bio-warfare.