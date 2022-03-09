Who were the top five Warne centuries except Wasim Akram?

One of the best leg-spinners in the history of cricket. Another is arguably the best pacer in history.

It is about Shane Warne and Wasim Akram. Once upon a time, two batsmen used to tremble after match after match. One from Australia, one from Pakistan. There were two strong opponents on the field, the two were also seen in the World Cup final. However, the ‘enmity’ of the field could not tarnish the mutual respect of the two. In his autobiography ‘No Spin’, Warne praised Wasim.

Warne was named one of Wisden’s top five cricketers of the century in the early 21st century. Also present were Sir Don Bradman, Sir Viv Richards, Sir Jack Hobbs and Sir Gary Sobers. Warne pulled Wasim Akram in this context, ‘Bradman would have stayed. My favorite player was Viv Richards. Dennis Lilly was on my list. The next day, after receiving the whole list, I saw that Lily was sixth in the voting. Others included Sachin Tendulkar, Lara and Wasim Akram.

He also explained in his autobiography why he took Wasim. If Wasim was on the field, the match would have given life. This highly competitive player was able to turn the match around with both the bat and the old. If I had been asked to vote, I would have voted for Bradman, Sobers, Lily, Viv Richards and Wasim. ‘