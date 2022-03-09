Why don’t Arab leaders want to talk to Biden?

War is raging between Ukraine and Russia. Today is Wednesday, the 14th day. The United States is seeking an alternative source of energy by banning the country’s energy imports in protest of Russia’s invasion. The White House has called on leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to discuss the situation. But they refused to talk.

The news comes as the United States seeks humanitarian aid and international co-ordination efforts to stem the rise in fuel prices in Ukraine, the BBC reports.

The Wall Street Journal has spoken to Saudi officials about the cause. Officials in the country told the newspaper that the Saudi-led military alliance for the war in Yemen wants more help from the United States. Saudi Arabia also wants assurances that the United States will not take action against Mohammed bin Salman.

Riyadh’s ally in the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen is the United Arab Emirates. Yemen’s Houthi rebels have recently launched multiple missile strikes on the emirate. However, the United Arab Emirates, like Saudi Arabia, was not satisfied with the restrained response of the United States. This is the main reason for his reluctance to talk to Biden.