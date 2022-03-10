Why Israel is so active in the Ukraine crisis

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine 15 days ago. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in Moscow on Saturday for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has taken this step to reduce casualties and end this military operation.

Bennett is not a good mediator in resolving Western disputes with Russia. There are several reasons for this. One of them is that he has been in power for only 9 months. Besides, he is not tested to solve any international crisis. Despite these restrictions, he is in contact with leaders of various European Union countries. He is taking these steps in the interests of Israel in the Middle East and the security of the Jewish community in Ukraine.