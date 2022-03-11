Life Style
Winning beauty contests from marriage, all after the age of 60
There is no age for marriage. Winning a beauty contest like that, showed the American woman.
Kimberly Ghedi, a 60-year-old piano teacher, is the grandmother of seven grandchildren. Texas residents have long believed that life ends at the age of 60. But at age 63, she started exercising, got married and won a beauty pageant called Miss Texas Senior America. So all the misconceptions about age have been shattered.
“I have changed my mind about myself. Now it seems that there is another kind of beauty in Balirekha. Older women are really beautiful, “said Kimberly, who won the competition.
This competition is held every year with women in the age group of 60 to 65 years. From belly dancing to one-handed push-ups, women take part in all kinds of sports.
These contestants think that girls of any age like 40, 50, 60, 707 are beautiful. The winner, Kimberly, said she was not as fit at 19. He has become much more fit since he started exercising at the age of 63.