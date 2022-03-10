Without prospects for the future, young Russians tempted by a move abroad

TESTIMONIALS – All opposed to war, they fear the total closure of borders, authoritarianism and censorship as well as economic collapse.

Less than two weeks ago, Nikita was still the director of a small creative agency in Moscow. He has since left his country, leaving his whole life behind. Joined by Zoom, he recounts his departure, in his hotel room in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where he spends a few days while waiting to reach Georgia.

When it all started, we never imagined leaving. We thought we were going to manage. Then the economic sanctions began to fall, increasingly harsh. With my team, we realized that we could no longer work, all our orders were cancelled , ”says this trendy Muscovite. “ Then everything happened very quickly. We counted our money and decided to set up a new structure in Tbilisi (Georgia). Luckily, one girl on the team is Georgian, which will make everything much easier for us ,” he says.